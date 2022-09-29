Chainlink Introduces Its Chainlink Build Program

Chainlink announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it has launched the Chainlink Build program. Chainlink BUILD seeks to accelerate the growth of early-stage and established projects within the Chainlink ecosystem by providing enhanced access to Chainlink services and technical support in exchange for commitments of network fees and other incentives to Chainlink service providers, such as stakers.

Chainlink enables newer projects to integrate Chainlink services before they have achieved broad usage and adoption while also helping foster accelerated growth in existing Chainlink ecosystem projects that already have growing user bases, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 2% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.764 at press time.