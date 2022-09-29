The Sandbox Announces Its Partnership With Axa Hong Kong

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has partnered with AXA Hong Kong, a leading global insurer. Following this latest development, AXA Hong Kong has become the first Hong Kong-based insurer to enter The Sandbox metaverse. AXA has acquired a 3x3 LAND, upon which it will provide an innovative interactive space for its customers, The Sandbox added.

Via The Sandbox, AXA Hong Kong will endeavor to provide fresh digital experiences to its customers, partnering to co-create the future of insurance in the metaverse.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.8534 per token.