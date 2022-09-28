Binance Market Update (2022-09-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,466 and $19,661 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,541, up by 2.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB , REEF , and HNT , up by 19%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: