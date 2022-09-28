copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-28)
Binance
2022-09-28 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,466 and $19,661 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,541, up by 2.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB, REEF, and HNT, up by 19%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ETH Whale “Galion” Has Gathered $3 Million Worth of Shiba Inu
- Polkadot Plans To 1000x Its Throughput
- ECB President Says Digital Euro Won’t Be Used for Commercial Purposes
- Galaxy Digital Is Now Providing Low-Latency Market Data via Chainlink
- Celer Network Expands Its Support for OKSE
- Binance Labs Leads Bitquery $8.5 Million Seed Funding
- Ethereum Merge Vaults Cryptocurrency Past Bitcoin in Hard-Money Allure
- China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.52 (+2.08%)
- ETH: $1334.39 (+0.87%)
- BNB: $280.2 (+3.17%)
- XRP: $0.4369 (-1.78%)
- ADA: $0.4378 (-0.93%)
- SOL: $33.61 (+3.19%)
- DOGE: $0.06077 (+0.53%)
- DOT: $6.43 (+1.26%)
- MATIC: $0.7483 (+1.18%)
- SHIB: $0.00001122 (+2.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
