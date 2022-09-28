copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-28)
Binance
2022-09-28 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -3.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,466 and $19,949 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,495, down by -1.95%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include REEF, HNT, and ENS, up by 15%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ECB President Christine Lagarde Confirms Wholesale CBDC Considered
- ETH Whale “Galion” Has Gathered $3 Million Worth of Shiba Inu
- Polkadot Plans To 1000x Its Throughput
- ECB President Says Digital Euro Won’t Be Used for Commercial Purposes
- Galaxy Digital Is Now Providing Low-Latency Market Data via Chainlink
- Celer Network Expands Its Support for OKSE
- Binance Labs Leads Bitquery $8.5 Million Seed Funding
- Ethereum Merge Vaults Cryptocurrency Past Bitcoin in Hard-Money Allure
- China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)
- Christie’s Auction House Announces On-Chain NFT Art Platform
- California Regulator Targets 11 Crypto Trading Desks Operating Like 'Ponzis'
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5 (-1.71%)
- ETH: $1332.18 (-2.41%)
- BNB: $278.5 (-0.82%)
- XRP: $0.4364 (-6.77%)
- ADA: $0.4367 (-3.60%)
- SOL: $33.12 (-3.64%)
- DOGE: $0.06087 (-1.50%)
- DOT: $6.44 (-3.01%)
- MATIC: $0.7448 (-3.26%)
- SHIB: $0.00001114 (-0.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
