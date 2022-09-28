ECB President Christine Lagarde Confirms Wholesale CBDC Considered

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ECB President Christine Lagarde Confirms Wholesale CBDC Considered

Harold - CoinCu
2022-09-28 13:29
At a conference hosted by the Banque de France, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde believes that distributed ledger technology is an important part of the payments infrastructure if adopted.
In addition, at the conference, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said that the Commission plans to propose legislation for a ‘possible’ digital euro in 2023 to enable parliament and the European Council to debate it.
The digital euro project is now at the prototype stage, and Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau confirmed that a decision on whether to proceed will be taken by the end of 2023, with a possible launch date of 2026 or 2027.
While work on a euro central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been concentrated on the retail side, the ECB stated earlier this week that it is also investigating a wholesale CBDC for interbank payments.
President Christine Lagarde said:
If commercial banks expect distributed ledger technology to be part of improved payment infrastructure, then we should certainly be open to it and be prepared to endorse distributed ledger technology as part of this infrastructure mechanism.”
A significant distinction between a wholesale CBDC and a retail CBDC is that central banks currently distribute digital money to commercial banks, albeit without using blockchain. As a result, there are no regulatory obstacles to a launch.
Talking about the timing of a CBDC, the French central bank Governor stated:
This time could come sooner than expected with the upcoming entry into application of the so-called European Pilot Regime in early 2023. This new regulation offers a unique opportunity for the Eurosystem.
He was alluding to legislation that allows for securities tokenization pilots, which allow for the waiver of certain requirements. These include limitations on exchanges that interact directly with customers and the elimination of the separation of trading and post-trade operations, which can both occur on the same ledger.
For two years, the Banque de France performed nine tests with wholesale CBDC and recently announced that it will do more. Today, Governor Villeroy de Galhau announced three more wholesale CBDC trials. Two will concentrate on cross-border payments, such as CBDC interoperability and liquidity management solutions that employ DeFi or automated market making (AMM).
View full text