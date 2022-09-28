ETH Whale “Galion” Has Gathered $3 Million Worth of Shiba Inu

The biggest ETH Whale called “Galion” stocked up a significant 272,000,000,000 (272B) total of SHIB in two separate transactions in the past 24 hours, which was worth $3,000,159 ($3M).

The report came up from WhaleStats, which also mentioned that the key ETH trader came active about 8 hours ago and added 100,000,000,000 (100B) SHIB, which was worth $1,102,999 ($1.10M) at an average price of $0.0000109 per SHIB to her wallet in her first transaction. As for the second transaction, the ETH whale scooped up 172,000,000,000 (172B) SHIB, which was worth $1,897,160 ($1.89M).

After the big transfer by ETH Whale, SHIB tended to flip Basic Attention Token (BAT) and become the most traded token among the top 100 ETH Whales.

