Galaxy Digital Is Now Providing Low-Latency Market Data via Chainlink
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-28 09:18
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is providing crypto pricing data to blockchains through Chainlink's oracle network. Galaxy Digital is a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors.
The partnership will see Galaxy's crypto pricing data be distributed directly to applications running across various blockchains, such as those operating in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.
