Celer Network Expands Its Support for OKSE

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has expanded its support for OKSE. The Okse Card is a decentralized solution to pay with crypto at over 60 Million shops worldwide within the Visa and Mastercard networks.

Earlier this month, the Celer Network announced that its cBridge supports the quick and easy transfer and bridging of the OKSE token between BNBChain, Fantom, and Avalanche. Celer Network has now added four more blockchains to the list, including Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon and Aurora.