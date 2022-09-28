Floki Inu Is Now Part of the Multichain Family

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Floki Inu has now joined its ecosystem. Thanks to this latest partnership, the FLOKI token can now be easily transferred between the Ethereum and BNBChain networks using Multichain.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.