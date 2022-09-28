copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-28)
Binance
2022-09-28 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -5.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,466 and $20,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,737, down by -6.98%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include QNT, RSR, and ALPINE, up by 11%, 9%, and 5%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Labs Leads Bitquery $8.5 Million Seed Funding
- Ethereum Merge Vaults Cryptocurrency Past Bitcoin in Hard-Money Allure
- China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)
- Christie’s Auction House Announces On-Chain NFT Art Platform
- California Regulator Targets 11 Crypto Trading Desks Operating Like 'Ponzis'
- Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns
- Cryptos Prepare for a Volatile Movement
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4556 (-6.29%)
- ETH: $1282.5 (-6.95%)
- BNB: $269.9 (-5.17%)
- XRP: $0.4234 (-11.09%)
- ADA: $0.4295 (-6.02%)
- SOL: $32.19 (-6.56%)
- DOGE: $0.05956 (-4.43%)
- DOT: $6.28 (-6.27%)
- MATIC: $0.7262 (-5.86%)
- SHIB: $0.00001094 (-3.10%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- QNT/BUSD (+11%)
- RSR/BUSD (+9%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+5%)
