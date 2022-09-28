Binance Market Update (2022-09-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -5.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,466 and $20,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,737, down by -6.98%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include QNT , RSR , and ALPINE , up by 11%, 9%, and 5%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: