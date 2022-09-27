Vitalik Buterin Releases ‘Proof of Stake’ Book in Digital, Physical Copies

Vitalik Buterin launches his “Proof of Stake” book.

The book is a compilation of Buterin’s various writings over the last ten years.

Journalist Nathan Schneider and Publisher Seven Stories Press helped release this book.

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s architect and a well-known writer, announces on Twitter the release of his book, “Proof of Stake: The Making of Ethereum and the Philosophy of Blockchain.”

“Proof of Stake”, the (physical and digital) book compiling various writings I’ve made over the last ~10 years, is finally out! Orderable here:https://t.co/SekZgammU8 Big thanks to @ntnsndr @7StoriesPress and everyone else who helped make this happen! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 27, 2022

According to the post, the book contains various writings he has written for over ten years. Proof of Stake will be released both digitally and physically and can be ordered immediately.

Buterin shows gratitude and appreciation to the book’s editor, Nathan Schneider, and publisher, Seven Stories Press, for this milestone.

Schneider shared Buterin’s Twitter post along with the caption:

Crypto is about much more than token prices. This book is an invitation to the real conversation. Moreover, Schneider shared a video of Buterin’s hand-signed bookplates being added to copies of his book. Watch @VitalikButerin‘s hand-signed bookplates being added to copies of #ProofOfStake, exclusively at @boulderbooks. Signed copies are now all sold out, but you can still order from this mighty local institution here: https://t.co/V5xLL9VXn9 pic.twitter.com/LRrMgjKDfW — Nathan Schneider (@ntnsndr) September 27, 2022

Speaking of Ethereum, Ethereum’s recent merge to PoS has completely collapsed the profitability of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) mining. GPU card pricing and inventory have started to become more volatile than ever. The prices have already plummeted to half the retail price, while used products are seeing an even more significant influx of GPUs.

Despite this, the Merge also means that Ethereum is now more environmentally friendly. According to the estimates of the Ethereum Foundation, the network’s energy consumption will be reduced by 99.95%. Buterin shared some numbers, stating that global energy consumption has decreased by 0.2% following Ethereum’s change to PoS.

The post Vitalik Buterin Releases ‘Proof of Stake’ Book in Digital, Physical Copies appeared first on Coin Edition.