Binance Labs Leads Bitquery $8.5 Million Seed Funding

Binance Labs announced leading a $8.5 million seed funding round for

Bitquery

as part of its ongoing drive to support innovative blockchain data solution providers on Tuesday. The round was co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google among other participants.

Bitquery offers a set of software products that parse, index, and store blockchain data in a unified way. Its two major product lines — APIs and data analytics tools — cover over 40 blockchains and provide use cases across verticals such as digital assets exchanges, DeFi protocols, government organizations, and more.