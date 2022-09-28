China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-09-28 00:55
Law enforcement agents from Hengyang (a city in the southern Chinese province Hunan) have reportedly busted a criminal group that employed cryptocurrencies to launder 40 billion yuan (approximately $5.6 billion).
Over the past several months, China’s authorities halted numerous similar schemes, arresting thousands of people.

The ‘Hundred-day Action’

According to a local coverage, the Chinese police arrested 93 individuals in the city of Hengyang on suspicion of laundering around $5.6 billion using digital assets. The authorities raided 10 physical sites, seized more than 100 electronic devices, and froze about $42 million in an operation called the “Hundred-day Action.”
The gang allegedly purchased digital assets with illegal funds and later converted them into American dollars to launder profits. The police claimed that the source of the money came mainly from gambling and telecom scams.
China is not a place where cryptocurrency activities could thrive. Over the years, the domestic government has made it clear that it does not support the industry and contemplated imposing harsh measures. The adverse stance peaked in September 2021 when the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) banned all operations with digital assets on local soil.
Despite the restrictions, the residents of the world’s most populated nation remain interested in the asset class. A recent Chainalysis research estimated that China ranked in the top 10 among the global leaders in cryptocurrency adoption.

Previous Raids

In June last year, the Chinese police arrested 1,100 individuals who allegedly employed digital currencies to launder funds for telecommunications network fraudulent activities. In addition, the authorities detained 170 criminal organizations related to the scheme.
In March 2022, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau and the Yangpu Public Security Bureau conducted a joint investigation on pyramid schemes using digital assets. As a result, they halted an online platform that conned investors for nearly $16 million during its existence.
The police highlighted the operation, saying it was the first cracked cryptocurrency pyramid scheme in the history of Shanghai.
“The general public should raise awareness of risk prevention and consciously resist pyramid schemes. The Shanghai Public Security Economic Investigation Department will also continue to crack down on economic crimes that endanger the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers,” the authorities stated.
The post China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text