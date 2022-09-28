Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns Effective Immediately

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns Effective Immediately

Wayne Jones - Crypto News
2022-09-28 01:00

Tuesday evening is a trying time for lending company Celsius as Alex Mashinsky, its CEO, resigns immediately as bankruptcy woes continue. The organization’s founder submitted a letter of resignation to the special committee of the board of directors. 

Severe Loss Turmoil Celsius Network

Today, Alex Mashinsky submitted his resignation letter to the Board of Management of Celsius network. Information concerning the causes of the resignation is still unknown as the company still undergoes lawsuits. Currently, reports define the organization as a bankrupt cryptocurrency company based in Hoboken, New Jersey. It primarily contains its businesses in four major countries and operates globally. 

In a statement, Mr. Alex said that he resigned from his post as CEO of Celsius Network for no severe reasons. Nonetheless, he declared to continue focusing on helping the organization and the community at large with a purposeful process that will enhance the best outcomes for all creditors. The business is what he has been covering up since the company filed for bankruptcy during the first quarter of 2022.  

In addition, he urged the Celsius community to stay input and united as they aid the UCC with a convenient, better way for a recovery plan. Mashinsky also declared that he will remain available and willing to continue working with the company and its legal advisors for them to achieve a successful reorganization. The message forehanded letter from the CEO is as below:

Effective immediately, please accept my resignation as CEO of Celsius Network Ltd, as well as my directorships and other positions at each of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, with the exception of my director position at Celsius Network Ltd. I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial circumstances members of our community face. 

Since the pause, I have worked tirelessly to help the company and its advisors put forward a viable plan for the company to return coins to creditors reasonably and efficiently. I am committed to supporting the company and continue to flesh out and promote that plan to help account holders become whole.

Chris Ferraro was appointed to Fit in Alex’s Shoe

After David Barse and Allan Carr, Special committee members of the Board of Directors of Celsius announced the resignation CEO, Chris Ferraro was immediately appointed as the Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. 

The two executives (Carr and Barse) noted that the chapter 11 proceedings declared Ferraro, an eligible individual for the post. The seasoned finance officer has been consistent and a valued member of the organization in every challenging situation. 

Ferraro was previously appointed chief financial officer of Celsius. He had spent nearly 18 years at JPMorgan Chase and Co, serving various roles, including Global Head of FP and A and Treasurer of the Retail Bank even before Celsius. Ferraro’s leadership expertise and leadership span all the areas of cooperating finance as well as asset and liability management. 

In addition, on July 13, 2020, Celsius and some of its subsidiaries filed for voluntary petitions for reorganization under chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. Without forgetting, the Texas State Securities Board has filed a notice of hearing against Alex Mashinsky. The hearing is done through video conferencing to determine whether to cease and desist order and order for paying refunds.

View full text