Binance Market Update (2022-09-27)
Binance
2022-09-27 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.71% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,818 and $20,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,056, down by -0.74%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NEBL, POLY, and RSR, up by 19%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns
- Cryptos Prepare for a Volatile Movement
- NFT Weekly Highlights:Physical NFTs Are Booming
- Pancakeswap Burns 7,002,686 CAKE Tokens This Week
- 1inch Network Burned 100 ETH Tokens Last Week
- Stanford Launches Possible Solutions to Cryptocurrency Theft: ERC-20R and ERC-721R
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4687 (-8.32%)
- ETH: $1322.86 (-0.54%)
- BNB: $271.4 (-1.24%)
- XRP: $0.4447 (-5.96%)
- ADA: $0.4419 (-0.94%)
- SOL: $32.58 (-3.47%)
- DOGE: $0.06045 (-0.80%)
- DOT: $6.35 (-2.76%)
- MATIC: $0.7395 (-1.74%)
- SHIB: $0.000011 (-0.54%)
Top gainers on Binance:
