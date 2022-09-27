Binance Market Update (2022-09-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.71% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,818 and $20,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,056, down by -0.74%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NEBL , POLY , and RSR , up by 19%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: