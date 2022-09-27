copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-27)
Binance
2022-09-27 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 3.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,968 and $20,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,885, up by 4.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NEBL, PHB, and SSV, up by 19%, 13%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns
- Cryptos Prepare for a Volatile Movement
- NFT Weekly Highlights:Physical NFTs Are Booming
- Pancakeswap Burns 7,002,686 CAKE Tokens This Week
- 1inch Network Burned 100 ETH Tokens Last Week
- Stanford Launches Possible Solutions to Cryptocurrency Theft: ERC-20R and ERC-721R
- Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5403 (-5.54%)
- ETH: $1365.07 (+3.06%)
- BNB: $280.8 (+2.37%)
- XRP: $0.4681 (-1.02%)
- ADA: $0.4532 (+1.71%)
- SOL: $34.37 (+3.81%)
- DOGE: $0.06179 (+1.30%)
- DOT: $6.64 (+1.68%)
- MATIC: $0.7697 (+2.00%)
- SHIB: $0.0000112 (+1.91%)
Top gainers on Binance:
