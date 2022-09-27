Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns

Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, has resigned, according to a press release.

"I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today," said Mashinsky. "Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy," he added.

Celsius's native CEL token is trading 8% lower following the announcement.