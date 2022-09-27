US Fed Chair Powell Urges Caution on Regulating DeFi

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Fed Chair Powell Urges Caution on Regulating DeFi

Jack Schickler - CoinDesk
2022-09-27 13:20
Regulation of decentralized finance (DeFi) needs to be done “carefully and thoughtfully” given its limited impact on the real economy, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at an event hosted by the French central bank on Tuesday.
His remarks appear to urge some caution on those policymakers keen to rush into imposing rules in the wake of recent scandals exposed by the recent crypto crash, such as the collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin, which was supposed to maintain its value against fiat currency.
“The DeFi winter… didn’t have significant effects on the banking system and broader financial stability” due to the lack of links between them, Powell told a panel.
“I think it demonstrates the weaknesses and the work that needs to be done around regulation, carefully and thoughtfully, and gives us a little bit of time,” he said – adding that it is central bankers who, as inflation risks began to materialize, may have inadvertently triggered the collapse of many DeFi initiatives.
“The monetary policy normalization that we’re seeing all over the world, all it did was reveal … significant structural issues in the DeFi system, and conflicts of interest,” Powell said. “All of those things have been revealed now that the tide has gone out.”
Powell said he favored applying the rules of conventional finance to DeFi, citing the mantra “same risks, same regulation” – but also to novel features such as replacing intermediaries with automated code, decentralized governance, and the use of unhosted crypto wallets to facilitate money laundering.
Powell also suggested he was in no rush to introduce a central bank digital currency, a digital form of public money which is under consideration in numerous jurisdictions across the world.
“We have not decided to proceed and we don't see ourselves as making that decision for some time,” Powell said, with the move requiring approval from both Congress and the executive branch. “We're evaluating both the policy issues and the technology issues and we're doing that with a very broad scope.”
His remarks follow a speech given by the European Commission’s Mairead McGuinness, who called for international coordination on applying new rules to both cryptocurrencies and DeFi.
“Decentralized finance.... challenges some of the fundamental aspects of the financial system as it currently exists,” said McGuinness, responsible for financial services at the EU’s executive arm. “The [European] Commission is monitoring the developments and risks in this fast-moving area very closely.”
Other central bankers were more frank about their skepticism.
“I don't see any redeeming value” in cryptocurrencies, said the Singapore Monetary Authority’s Ravi Menon. “Their time for reckoning has come.”
The European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde said the collapse of terraUSD stablecoin – whose founder, Do Kwon, now appears to be the subject of an Interpol Red notice – showed the need to heap new rules on the sector.
Since emerging from the libertarian dream pushed by bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, crypto has “been abused,” Lagarde said. “Mr. Do Kwon, who is on the run, is the other side of that enigmatic coin, which warrants the regulation that has been advocated by both Jay and Ravi.”
Kwon has denied he is on the run in a tweet sent last week, saying he was cooperating with the authorities.
View full text