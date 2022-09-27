copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-27)
Binance
2022-09-27 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 3.59% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,799 and $20,355 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,148, up by 4.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, POLY, and USTC, up by 41%, 32%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Pancakeswap Burns 7,002,686 CAKE Tokens This Week
- 1inch Network Burned 100 ETH Tokens Last Week
- Stanford Launches Possible Solutions to Cryptocurrency Theft: ERC-20R and ERC-721R
- Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6211 (+15.80%)
- ETH: $1378.25 (+4.33%)
- BNB: $284.8 (+3.04%)
- XRP: $0.4762 (-1.00%)
- ADA: $0.4571 (+1.53%)
- SOL: $34.43 (+3.55%)
- DOGE: $0.0623 (+1.02%)
- DOT: $6.69 (+4.37%)
- MATIC: $0.7712 (+2.32%)
- SHIB: $0.00001128 (+1.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
