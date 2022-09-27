Theory Proving Wintermute’s $160 Million Hack Was “An Inside Job”

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Theory Proving Wintermute’s $160 Million Hack Was “An Inside Job”

Harold - Coincu
2022-09-27 07:03
A cryptocurrency conspiracy theory has emerged in relation to last week’s $160 million theft of algorithmic market maker Wintermute, which a crypto fraudster claims were “an inside job.”
On September 20, a hacker exploited a weakness in a Wintermute smart contract, allowing them to steal over 70 different tokens, including $61.4 million in USD Coin (USDC), $29.5 million in Tether (USDT), and 671 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), which was valued over $13 million at the time.
In a Medium post on September 26, the author identified as Librehash suggested that the manner Wintermute’s smart contracts were interacted with and eventually abused implies that the hack was carried out by an internal entity.
The analysis piece’s author, also known as James Edwards, is not a well-known cybersecurity researcher or analyst. The study is his first Medium post, but he has yet to receive a reaction from Wintermute or other cybersecurity researchers. In the post, Edwards stated:
“Currently, the prevailing theory is that an EOA (externally owned address) that made the call on the ‘compromised’ Wintermute smart contract was itself compromised via the team’s use of a faulty online vanity address generator tool. The idea is that by recovering the private key for that EOA, the attacker was able to make calls on the Wintermute smart contract, which supposedly had admin access.”
Edwards went on to assert:
“There’s no uploaded, verified code for the Wintermute smart contract in question that we’re examining here for some reason. This, in itself, is an issue in terms of transparency on behalf of the project. One would expect any smart contract responsible for the management of user/customer funds that’s been deployed onto a blockchain to be publicly verified to allow the general public an opportunity to examine and audit the unflattened Solidity code.”
Edwards then conducted a more in-depth investigation, manually decompiling the smart contract code, and claimed that the code does not match what has been credited to triggering the attack.
“Let’s examine one of the transactions in question that was part of the greater compromise collective
That transaction shows the transfer of 13.48M USDT from the Wintermute smart contract address to the 0x0248 smart contract (supposedly created and controlled by the Wintermute hacker).”
“If we take a look at the trace execution for this transaction, however, we’ll see that the transfer was a bit more complex than just sending funds from one smart contract to the other.”
Source: Librehash
Wintermute allegedly moved more than $13 million in Tether USD (USDT) from two distinct exchanges to address a breached smart contract, according to Etherscan transaction data.
Edwards asked the question:
7/ That concludes my breakdown of the Wintermute smart contract 'hack' and why I've come to the conclusion that this was the product of an inside job rather than an outside attacker exploiting an EOA with a weak private key due to the use of a faulty vanity addy generator tool
— James Edwards (@librehash) September 26, 2022
On September 21, Wintermute provided an update on the attack through Twitter, noting that, while it was very regrettable and painful, the rest of its business had not been disrupted and that it will continue to support its partners.
The hack was isolated to our DeFi smart contract and did not affect any Wintermute’s internal systems. No third party or Wintermute data was compromised.
— Wintermute (@wintermute_t) September 21, 2022
Currently, the project side has not yet commented on this information.
View full text