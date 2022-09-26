Exchange
SEC Fines $1 Million Of Tether’s Former Audit Firm For Violation And Unprofessionalism

Foxy - Coincu
2022-09-27 06:50
The US Securities and Exchange Commission last week charged Tether’s former auditing firm, Friedman LLP, with widespread negligent accounting practices between 2015 and 2020. Friedman LLP co-payed a $1 million fine dollar.
According to Coindesk, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed and settled charges last week against Friedman LLP, the former auditor of stablecoin issuer Tether, which found “a series of violations of the law“, according to Coindesk federal securities” and numerous cases of “improper professional conduct,” according to an order published September 26.
BREAKING: Tether's Former Auditor, Friedman LLP, Fined $1M by SEC after “serial violations of the federal securities laws” and “improper professional conduct.”
— Vinco (@CryptoVinco) September 26, 2022
Friedman LLP engaged in shoddy accounting methods often from 2015 through 2020, according to the SEC’s decision, which was released on Friday. Among other things, the ruling said that Friedman LLP failed to “respond to fraud risks” and “exercise due professional care and professional skepticism.”
The auditor, Friedman LLP, was discovered to have lied about conducting its audits in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in the SEC’s investigation of the auditor’s audits of two publicly traded companies, Chinese grocery chain iFresh and another, unnamed company.
The SEC charges against Friedman LLP do not mention Tether, but Tether employed the accounting firm from May 2017 to January 2018 until the professional relationship was “dissolved”.
In the settlement with the SEC, Friedman LLP agreed to train its employees in appropriate audit procedures, and will also pay a $1 million civil penalty and $564,138 in dissent interest and profits.
