Digital Asset Research Becomes a Chainlink Data Provider

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that Digital Asset Research has become a data provider on its blockchain. Digital Asset Research is an institutional-grade market data solution with wide coverage that supplies data to Bloomberg Terminal.

Through Chainlink, DAR will provide clean price data for 1,000 digital assets that are aggregated from a variety of high-quality decentralized and centralized exchanges, filtered for outliers, exchange reliability, and more. The price data is then delivered to Chainlink decentralized oracle networks (DONs) to generate trust-minimized price oracle reports.