ANKR Introduces Its BNBChain Application Sidechain Relay Hub

The Ankr team announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has launched a BNBChain Application Sidechain (BAS) Relay Hub. BAS Relay Hub is Ankr’s solution designed to act as a trustless bridge that connects all BNB Application Sidechains (BAS) with each other and with other chains like the BNB Smart Chain and Polygon, Ethereum, and more.

The bridge can transfer liquid-staked assets to and from blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and the BNBChain. ANKR added that BAS Relay Hub is a smart contract designed to provide seamless interchain communication between all BAS chains for enhanced interoperability.