Polygon Introduces Its Polygon Bootcamp Africa

The Polygon team introduced the Polygon Bootcamp Africa via Twitter on Monday in partnership with Xend Finance, a Nigerian web3 startup. Polygon Bootcamp Africa is a two-month education course plus a hackathon event in partnership with Xend Finance that will put Africa on the world’s Web3 map. The team said this is Polygon’s biggest step in providing resources to developers, builders, and creators in Africa.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.