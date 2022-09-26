Do Kwon Says “Zero Effort To Hide”, His Name Still Not On Interpol

Do Kwon himself has updated the latest details of his incident on Interpol’s red notice. Co-creator Terra insists he made no effort to hide, his life is stable and “found nothing” on Interpol’s website.

As was updated in an earlier Coincu News article, according to information from Bloomberg, South Korea said on Monday that Interpol has issued a red notice for Do Kwon. Information immediately spread at breakneck speed.

Seemingly unfazed by the insiders, Do Kwon is making light of his situation as he claims that he’s making “no effort to hide“.

Yeah as i said im making zero effort to hideI go on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasnt run into me the past couple weeks — Do Kwon (@stablekwon) September 26, 2022

The founder of Terra does not hesitate to share about his current life. Currently he is at home coding and still going out shopping.

Do Kwon answers the community’s questions

When asked about the information that was issued a red notice by Interpol, Do Kwon said he “found nothing” on Interpol’s website, which means denying the above information.

Do Kwon did not comment when asked about leaving Singapore.

The founder of Terra always insists that he does not run away or hide from the authorities. According to him, he cooperates with the governments concerned. Meanwhile, the South Korean authorities claimed that Kwon was on the run.