California And Other States Accused Nexo Of Earn Interest Product

The DFPI (California Department of Financial Protection has filed a Desist and Refrain Order against Nexo group due to interesting-bearing accounts.

According to DEPI accuse, Nexo group has launched The Earn Interest Product with returns up to 36% (CNBC reported on Monday). However, these accounts are securities and Nexo has had no plans to register in advance and provides necessary disclosure for customers. It means investors could not access these important financial statements and then make the right decisions.

The fillings also caused this company has misled this product into that which is a registered platform with a license. The product allows customers to deposit into Nexo in exchange for receiving a yield up to 36%.

Recent cryptocurrency bankruptcies have led to these strict regulations to protect investors as they couldn’t access to their funds. The crypto industry has witnessed many issues in the last year, such as.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy after offering its customer the same yield-bearing accounts as the Nexo group.

Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this July.

Terra USD has imposed and wiped out billions of dollars.

Three Arrows Capital failed in many investments.

According to the sanction of Vermont: “investors have no part in selecting, monitoring, or reviewing the revenue-generating activities that Respondents utilize to earn this interest.”

Vermont state also noted that there are more than 93,318 U.S. residents with $800 million invested in these interest-bearing accounts and that the enormous figure could bring high risk if the issuers freeze these accounts due to financial issues.

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James also cited a lawsuit against crypto platforms that could affect fewest 10,000 residents.

“Cryptocurrency platforms are not exceptional; they must register to operate just like other investment platforms,” James said. “Nexo violated the law and investors’ trust by falsely claiming that it is a licensed and registered platform. Nexo must stop its unlawful operations and take the necessary action to protect its investors.”

California and other states suggest some actions that could prevent Nexo from offering these products until they meet the regulatory requirements.

However, Nexo emphasized that its products are different from those of bankruptcies. “As the recent months have clearly underlined, Nexo is a very different provider of earn interest products, as showcased by the fact that it did not engage in uncollateralized loans, had no exposure to LUNA/UST, did not have to be bailed out, or needed to resort to any withdrawal restrictions.” The company said in their statement.