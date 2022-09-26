Shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) have never been cheaper relative to the value of the company’s underlying Bitcoin holdings.

The GBTC discount has gone below 35% again for the first time since June. While the company’s holdings per share are worth $17.27, the market value of each share is only $11.18.

Figures for calculating the discount are publicly available on Grayscale’s website. As is displayed, GBTC share prices were down 4.77% on Monday, versus a mere 2.54% daily drop in the value of its holdings per share.

Specifically, the Trust’s net asset value rests at $11.9 billion – about 635,000 Bitcoin. Meanwhile, its total share value is just $7.74 billion.

GBTC is a Bitcoin Trust designed to give investors exposure to Bitcoin’s price. However, unlike an exchange-traded fund (ETF), shares of GBTC are not easily created or destroyed. This makes it difficult for its price movements to respond to that of its underlying Bitcoin, thus creating discrepancies.

The last time GBTC was this low was in June, shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected Grayscale’s application to transition into a Bitcoin Spot ETF. Grayscale has since sued the commission.

One of Grayscale’s primary arguments for approving the transition has been to erase its trading discount. This would bring a roughly 50% value boost to GBTC holders if ever approved.

The SEC argues that it can only approve such a product if Grayscale enters a “surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to the underlying or reference bitcoin assets.”

Grayscale filed last week to reward the holders of its Ethereum products with an ETHPoW cash disbursal.

The post GBTC Reaches All-Time Low Discount of -35% appeared first on CryptoPotato.