Binance Market Update (2022-09-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,632 and $19,321 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,181, up by 1.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC , LUNA , and USTC , up by 41%, 17%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: