copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-26)
Binance
2022-09-26 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,632 and $19,321 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,181, up by 1.37%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, LUNA, and USTC, up by 41%, 17%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Disney to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Evolving Technologies and NFTs
- Binance Labs Backs Mysten Labs in Series B Funding to Drive the Development of Layer-1 Infrastructure
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in CHR Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in CHR Welcome Gift for New Users!
- Apple Will Allow NFT Sales In Apps, But Will Apply 30% Commission Fees
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6963 (+17.02%)
- ETH: $1329.1 (+2.27%)
- BNB: $274.8 (-0.04%)
- XRP: $0.4713 (-6.25%)
- ADA: $0.4458 (-0.85%)
- SOL: $33.72 (+3.15%)
- DOGE: $0.06091 (-1.36%)
- DOT: $6.53 (+4.65%)
- MATIC: $0.7522 (+0.45%)
- SHIB: $0.00001106 (-0.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text