Binance Market Update (2022-09-26)
Binance
2022-09-26 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,632 and $19,321 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,102, up by 0.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, ANC, and LUNA, up by 35%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Disney to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Evolving Technologies and NFTs
- Binance Labs Backs Mysten Labs in Series B Funding to Drive the Development of Layer-1 Infrastructure
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in CHR Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in CHR Welcome Gift for New Users!
- Apple Will Allow NFT Sales In Apps, But Will Apply 30% Commission Fees
- Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
- Harmony Doesn’t Plan to Mint Aditional ONE Tokens
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6893 (+12.03%)
- ETH: $1324.49 (+1.07%)
- BNB: $274.4 (-0.33%)
- XRP: $0.4731 (-6.24%)
- ADA: $0.4456 (-1.44%)
- SOL: $33.11 (-0.33%)
- DOGE: $0.06102 (-1.98%)
- DOT: $6.54 (+4.31%)
- MATIC: $0.7544 (+0.13%)
- SHIB: $0.00001099 (-2.31%)
Top gainers on Binance:
