Binance Market Update (2022-09-26)
Binance
2022-09-26 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,632 and $19,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,295, up by 1.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, NEBL, and INJ, up by 15%, 14%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Disney to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Evolving Technologies and NFTs
- Binance Labs Backs Mysten Labs in Series B Funding to Drive the Development of Layer-1 Infrastructure
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in CHR Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in CHR Welcome Gift for New Users!
- Apple Will Allow NFT Sales In Apps, But Will Apply 30% Commission Fees
- Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
- Harmony Doesn’t Plan to Mint Aditional ONE Tokens
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2662 (-7.31%)
- ETH: $1321.99 (-0.64%)
- BNB: $276.6 (-1.00%)
- XRP: $0.4806 (-1.56%)
- ADA: $0.4506 (-1.96%)
- SOL: $33.27 (-1.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06168 (-1.91%)
- DOT: $6.4 (+1.11%)
- MATIC: $0.7542 (-0.78%)
- SHIB: $0.00001114 (-2.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
