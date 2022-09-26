Binance Labs Backs Mysten Labs in Series B Funding to Drive the Development of Layer-1 Infrastructure

Binance Labs announced its participation in a $300 million Series B funding round for Mysten Labs, the developer of Sui, a proof-of-stake and permissionless layer-1 blockchain today. Mysten Labs was launched in 2021 by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and the Move programming language. Sui is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain focusing on innovations in consensus algorithms and leveraging unique data structures. To learn more details, please visit this

blog

.