Multichain is PolygonDAO’s Village Voucher Partner

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Friday that it is an official partner of PolygonDAO’s Village Voucher for projects building on the Polygon network. According to the Multichain team, it is bringing services such as free and quick cross-chain deployment, cross-chain fee waiver within a certain timespan, ecosystem support, and more.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.