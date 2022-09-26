Enjin Updates Its Wallet Daemon to 0.9.4

The Enjin team announced in a tweet on Saturday that its wallet daemon is now updated to 0.9.4. The Wallet Daemon is a tool that users can use to automate the authorization of transaction requests to and from the Enjin Platform. Enjin added that they had integrated the new update with the Efinity staging environment, so developers can now jump in and experiment.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets. It aims to become "the gold standard for digital assets."