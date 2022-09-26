Pancakeswap Asks Its Community to Vote on A New Farm Auctions Proposal

The Pancakeswap team has urged its community members to vote on a new Farm Auctions proposal. The proposal seeks to adjust the frequency of farm auctions from two weeks to three weeks, increase the minimum bidding of CAKE from 5,000 CAKE to 7,000 CAKE, and more. Pancakeswap said more time between farm auctions enables projects to fully utilize the Farms won through farm auctions, such as planning more detailed marketing and/or product roadmaps.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.