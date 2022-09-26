Chainlink Issues a Community Grant to Protofire

Chainlink announced in a blog post on Friday that it has issued a community grant to Protofire, ​​a provider of blockchain development services. Protofire will use the funds to develop a Hardhat plugin that will allow developers to spin up a local Chainlink node with a single command. The plugin will enable Ethereum developers to more easily develop and test smart contracts using Chainlink Any API, helping them seamlessly integrate external data into their decentralized applications, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.