Binance Market Update (2022-09-25)
Binance
2022-09-25 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -1.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,808 and $19,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,918, down by -1.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include INJ, LAZIO, and SANTOS, up by 20%, 11%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Wintermute Becomes One of Ribbon Lend’s First Two Borrowers
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Record Drop of -35%
- Acala Network Works Again, Voting Phase 1 Allows LPs Withdraw Liquidity From Pools
- The EthereumPoW Call For Contribution Products to The ETHW Ecosystem List
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3021 (-9.42%)
- ETH: $1299.38 (-3.21%)
- BNB: $274.9 (-1.15%)
- XRP: $0.5023 (+0.68%)
- ADA: $0.4495 (-2.26%)
- SOL: $32.69 (-3.97%)
- DOGE: $0.06179 (-3.71%)
- DOT: $6.24 (-2.95%)
- MATIC: $0.7488 (-2.88%)
- SHIB: $0.00001115 (-3.38%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- INJ/BUSD (+20%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+11%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+8%)
