Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin

Olivia Brooke - ZyCrypto
2022-09-25 19:24
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS.

Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon

Vitalik Buterin revealed the inclination while speaking at the Messari Mainnet Summit 2022 on September 23. Ryan Selkis, founder and CEO of Messari, sought more insight on how the CEO of the Electric Coin Company – the firm behind Zcash – Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn, and Vitalik Buterin feel about the PoS system.
Selkis asked Buterin if he thinks all crypto-assets should switch to a PoS consensus mechanism. In response, while Buterin highlighted that the transition would be ideal, he pointed out two assets in particular: Dogecoin and Zcash.
According to the Canadian programmer, Dogecoin and Zcash are two assets he hopes would switch to Proof-of-Stake soon. “I hope Zcash moves over, and I am hopeful Dogecoin moves to PoS soon,” he said.
Additionally, Buterin noted that he sees a future where PoS becomes more acceptable within the broader crypto community as further development is put into the system.

The DOGE team noted that they were working with Buterin on a PoS implementation

Vitalik Buterin’s comments came when Dogecoin positioned itself as the second largest PoW asset by market capitalization following Ethereum’s transition to PoS. With a market cap of $8.43B as of press time, Dogecoin towers over some notable PoW assets such as Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
The feat underscores Dogecoin’s significant position in the global cryptocurrency scene despite being regarded as a meme coin. The asset has seen massive growth since its inception in 2013, partly due to the relentless PR sessions it has enjoyed from notable personalities such as billionaire Elon Musk.
This would not be the first time Buterin mentions Dogecoin and PoS in the same breath. Sometime late-2021, he hinted that the canine-themed meme coin could be transitioning to PoS. Buterin’s hints were confirmed by the Dogecoin Foundation, which released a roadmap dubbed “the Dogecoin Trailmap” in December last year.
Per information from the Trailmap, the Dogecoin team was working with Vitalik Buterin on enforcing a community-based staking implementation of the PoS mechanism.
Meanwhile, Dogecoin has been caught up in the crossfire between the bears and the bulls, as it is down by over 91% from its all-time high of $0.73. The asset is changing hands at $0.063 at the time of reporting, up 4% in the past 24 hours.
View full text