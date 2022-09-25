IRS Moving on Crypto Holders Who Skip Taxes: 3 Things to Know

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

IRS Moving on Crypto Holders Who Skip Taxes: 3 Things to Know

Wesley Messamore - CryptoPotato
2022-09-25 18:15
The IRS is going after crypto owners who fail to report gains on their taxes. The US tax authority got a court order Thursday enjoining an NYC bank to turn over records on potential crypto tax dodgers.
While crypto markets appear in the throes of “winter” against buys made last November to date, half of the bitcoin holders are holding at a profit. The IRS requires US taxpayers who sell bitcoin or any cryptocurrency at a profit to report it. And it is willing to use all means available to enforce compliance.
The government seized $3.5 billion in crypto last year alone.
Here are three things to know about filing and paying US income taxes on cryptocurrency capital gains.

Cryptocurrency is Considered Property by the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service considers cryptocurrency to be property for tax purposes. Capital gains or losses apply as if gains are additional income (while losses decrease income reported).
That means when you buy cryptocurrency, you have exchanged cash for property. That does not trigger a reporting requirement with the IRS.
Once a US taxpayer sells cryptocurrency, however, the US tax code requires them to report their capital gains or losses on their income statement.

How to Account for Crypto Sales Properly: FIFO, LIFO, HIFO

The IRS allows taxpayers to choose their own accounting method to calculate capital gains or losses. When accounting, cryptocurrency investors can use the FIFO, LIFO, or HIFO method.
These stand for First in, First Out; Last in, First Out; and Highest in, First Out. To determine whether a sale resulted in a loss or gain, you must first establish the cost basis. These methods are all valid for finding the cost basis.
The only requirement is to follow a consistent accounting pattern within each income tax reporting year. Taxpayers can change their cost basis method from year to year, though.

No Section 1031 ‘like kind’ Exemption for Cryptocurrencies

There is no IRS Code Section 1031 like kind exchange exemption for crypto. This has long been a cause of interest for the cryptocurrency community because 1031 allows tax deferment for like-kind exchanges.
For example, if an investor buys a house and rents it out for income, then sells the house three years later and buys two houses, they pay no taxes on the capital gains from the sale.
But the IRS clarified in 2019 that the exemption does not apply to crypto. So trading BTC for ETH, for example, does not defer tax obligations on any capital gains.
The post IRS Moving on Crypto Holders Who Skip Taxes: 3 Things to Know appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text