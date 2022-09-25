copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-25)
Binance
2022-09-25 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,808 and $19,194 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,981, down by -0.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LAZIO, RSR, and REEF, up by 15%, 14%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Wintermute Becomes One of Ribbon Lend’s First Two Borrowers
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Record Drop of -35%
- Acala Network Works Again, Voting Phase 1 Allows LPs Withdraw Liquidity From Pools
- The EthereumPoW Call For Contribution Products to The ETHW Ecosystem List
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4005 (-6.98%)
- ETH: $1310.25 (-2.29%)
- BNB: $275.3 (-1.64%)
- XRP: $0.5045 (+5.35%)
- ADA: $0.4521 (-1.99%)
- SOL: $33.22 (-1.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06225 (-5.88%)
- DOT: $6.27 (-2.94%)
- MATIC: $0.7535 (-2.24%)
- SHIB: $0.00001125 (-6.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+15%)
- RSR/BUSD (+14%)
- REEF/BUSD (+12%)
