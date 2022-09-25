copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-25)
2022-09-25 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,808 and $19,227 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,085, up by 0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, REEF, and RSR, up by 27%, 14%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Wintermute Becomes One of Ribbon Lend’s First Two Borrowers
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Record Drop of -35%
- Acala Network Works Again, Voting Phase 1 Allows LPs Withdraw Liquidity From Pools
- The EthereumPoW Call For Contribution Products to The ETHW Ecosystem List
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4422 (-5.82%)
- ETH: $1330.77 (+0.10%)
- BNB: $278.9 (-1.34%)
- XRP: $0.4885 (-1.45%)
- ADA: $0.4597 (-0.30%)
- SOL: $33.8 (-0.29%)
- DOGE: $0.0629 (-4.04%)
- DOT: $6.33 (-1.86%)
- MATIC: $0.76 (-1.62%)
- SHIB: $0.0000114 (+1.24%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+27%)
- REEF/BUSD (+14%)
- RSR/BUSD (+10%)
