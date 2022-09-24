copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-24)
Binance
2022-09-24 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 2.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,802 and $19,401 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,108, up by 1.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, REEF, and POLY, up by 19%, 17%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5416 (-1.24%)
- ETH: $1342.42 (+3.82%)
- BNB: $278.2 (+2.39%)
- XRP: $0.4982 (+5.73%)
- ADA: $0.4599 (+1.14%)
- SOL: $34.08 (+6.70%)
- DOGE: $0.06418 (+0.82%)
- DOT: $6.43 (+1.58%)
- MATIC: $0.771 (+2.68%)
- SHIB: $0.00001155 (+3.96%)
Top gainers on Binance:
