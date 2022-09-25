The EthereumPoW Call For Contribution Products to The ETHW Ecosystem List

The EthereumPoW (ETHW) core contributors, the most popular Ethereum (ETH) spin-off based on the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, asked Web3 enthusiasts to contribute their products to the inaugural ETHW ecosystem list.

According to a message released on Twitter by ETHW core contributors, the first building on the EthereumPoW eco list is now under construction.

All Dapps and services that support ETHW, please ASAP leave in the comments below your –1. Website2. Functionality (keep it short, eg. dex)3. A link to your product tutorial for ETHW usersWe'll put together our 1st Eco list for the community!#ethw $ethw #ethpow #BUIDL — EthereumPoW (ETHW) Official #ETHW #ETHPoW (@EthereumPoW) September 23, 2022

To be included in the first ecosystem index of ETHW-centric products, Web3 teams must submit brief information about their offerings in the announcement’s comments.

Contributors to ETHW are primarily interested in the project’s main webpage, a brief description of its functions (DEX, marketplace, etc.), and a link to a user guide.

To avoid scams, EthereumPoW contributors stressed that only primary and official Twitter accounts are permitted to post information.