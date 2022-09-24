copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-24)
Binance
2022-09-24 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,571 and $19,401 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,133, up by 2.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, NEBL, and POLY, up by 23%, 15%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5802 (+1.02%)
- ETH: $1340.39 (+3.59%)
- BNB: $279.9 (+3.21%)
- XRP: $0.4787 (-2.11%)
- ADA: $0.4613 (+2.17%)
- SOL: $33.78 (+6.93%)
- DOGE: $0.06621 (+8.10%)
- DOT: $6.46 (+2.38%)
- MATIC: $0.771 (+4.23%)
- SHIB: $0.00001199 (+11.95%)
Top gainers on Binance:
