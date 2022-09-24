Binance Market Update (2022-09-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,571 and $19,401 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,133, up by 2.25%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND , NEBL , and POLY , up by 23%, 15%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers: