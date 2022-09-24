copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-24)
Binance
2022-09-24 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,531 and $19,401 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,074, up by 0.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, DREP, and WING, up by 17%, 13%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Multichain Announces Its Partnership With TrustPad
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley
- Compute North Bitcoin Mining Firm Files for Bankruptcy
- Celsius Shareholders File to Stake Their Claim in Bankruptcy Payouts
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5901 (-4.16%)
- ETH: $1328.49 (+0.92%)
- BNB: $282.8 (+3.63%)
- XRP: $0.4947 (-1.79%)
- ADA: $0.4613 (+1.21%)
- SOL: $33.87 (+5.94%)
- DOGE: $0.06558 (+8.56%)
- DOT: $6.45 (+1.26%)
- MATIC: $0.7723 (+3.87%)
- SHIB: $0.00001126 (+4.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
