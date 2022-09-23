copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-23)
Binance
2022-09-23 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -2.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,531 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,823, down by -2.55%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, LAZIO, and RSR, up by 36%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Multichain Announces Its Partnership With TrustPad
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley
- Compute North Bitcoin Mining Firm Files for Bankruptcy
- Celsius Shareholders File to Stake Their Claim in Bankruptcy Payouts
- ADA Jumps 6% As Cardano Vasil Upgrade Goes Live
- Weekly Market Highlights: The Cardano Vasil Upgrade
- ‘XRP Rally an Exception in Crypto Market’: Metrics Behind Ripple Price Push
- GitHub Has Lifted Its Bans, Tornado Cash Is Back
- Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay
- The Next Tezos Upgrade Scheduled on September 23
- Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Successfully, First Blockchain Established
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5734 (-1.92%)
- ETH: $1293.07 (-2.42%)
- BNB: $271.6 (-1.09%)
- XRP: $0.4713 (-2.58%)
- ADA: $0.4548 (-1.62%)
- SOL: $31.93 (-1.75%)
- DOGE: $0.06367 (+7.66%)
- DOT: $6.33 (-2.01%)
- MATIC: $0.7509 (-0.52%)
- SHIB: $0.00001111 (+2.49%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+36%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+17%)
- RSR/BUSD (+12%)
View full text