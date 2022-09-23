Binance Market Update (2022-09-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,531 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,716, down by -1.44%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS , LAZIO , and XRP , up by 40%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: