Binance Market Update (2022-09-23)
Binance
2022-09-23 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,531 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,716, down by -1.44%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, LAZIO, and XRP, up by 40%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Multichain Announces Its Partnership With TrustPad
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley
- Compute North Bitcoin Mining Firm Files for Bankruptcy
- Celsius Shareholders File to Stake Their Claim in Bankruptcy Payouts
- ADA Jumps 6% As Cardano Vasil Upgrade Goes Live
- Weekly Market Highlights: The Cardano Vasil Upgrade
- ‘XRP Rally an Exception in Crypto Market’: Metrics Behind Ripple Price Push
- GitHub Has Lifted Its Bans, Tornado Cash Is Back
- Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay
- The Next Tezos Upgrade Scheduled on September 23
- Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Successfully, First Blockchain Established
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5544 (-1.87%)
- ETH: $1294.71 (+1.84%)
- BNB: $271.3 (+1.08%)
- XRP: $0.489 (+12.70%)
- ADA: $0.4519 (+0.49%)
- SOL: $31.59 (-1.00%)
- DOGE: $0.06127 (+3.67%)
- DOT: $6.31 (-0.79%)
- MATIC: $0.7398 (+0.74%)
- SHIB: $0.00001071 (+0.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+40%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+18%)
- XRP/BUSD (+13%)
