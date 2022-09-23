Clout.art Migrates From the Polygon Network to Hedera

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Thursday that Clout.art has migrated from the polygon network to the Hedera blockchain. Clout.art is the team that introduced the idea of turning social media posts into valuable collections. The move is due to the increased speed and carbon-negative footprint of the Hedera network.

The HBAR Foundation added that Clout.art powers the creator economy by turning the most valuable content, such as a creator’s most successful social media posts, into unique NFTs. Followers then have the opportunity to buy and own these posts in their NFT form, turning them into collector's items with living value.