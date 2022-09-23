Opera Browser to Integrate Elrond into Its Ecosystem

The Elrond team announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Opera. The partnership will allow all Opera users direct access to the Elrond ecosystem. This will make EGLD, Elrond assets and applications built on the Elrond network accessible for the Opera user base, further increasing adoption avenues.

Elrond is a high-throughput public blockchain focused on providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability by employing two key elements: Adaptive State Sharding and a new Secure Proof of Stake ("SPoS") consensus mechanism.