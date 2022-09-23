Pancakeswap Introduces Its StableSwap Feature

The Pancakeswap team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has now launched its StableSwap feature. The team said the StableSwap is an implementation of Curve Finance’s AMM on PancakeSwap. With the StableSwap function, the trading slippage is lower than normal AMM. Furthermore, the trading fees are lower compared to the normal AMM as well.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.