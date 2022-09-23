Multichain Announces Its Partnership With TrustPad

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with TrustPad, a multichain launchpad on the BNBChain. Multichain said the partnership is designed to boost projects' growth through technology, ecosystem and marketing support.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.